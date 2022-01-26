Banjo-Kazooie is now in the spotlight once again with the game making its prominent way to the Nintendo Switch where players can play through the entirety of the original game from the N64 era. Whether you are exploring the world or simply reminiscing in the nostalgia of the ‘Spiral Mountain’ music composed by Grant Kirkhope that gleefully chimes through your mind as you continue on your adventurous path with Banjo and Kazooie, there is something for everyone and the Nintendo Switch Online release will allow you to fully immerse yourself in the game with a modern home system. This guide article will take you through the process of how to play Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo Switch.

How to Play Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo Switch

In order to play the experience on Nintendo Switch you will need to first have a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online but if you want to play Banjo-Kazooie you will also have to have the ‘+ Expansion Pack’ add-on for the subscription which will give you access to the roster of N64 games and more.

This particular subscription will cost you £34.99 (roughly $50) for a full year for an individual account to utilise. There are other membership options through the official Nintendo website for up to 8 accounts however if you are just looking for a subscription for an individual account then the prices will be the aforementioned.

Now that you have successfully got the subscription that you need to play the game, you will be able to find Banjo-Kazooie through the library of games and once you have found it you can start to play it and enjoy Banjo and Kazooie in their original form before they made their way into Super Smash Bros.

Will you be playing through Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo Switch this month?

Banjo-Kazooie is available on N64 and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack now.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2022