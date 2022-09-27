How to Rainbow Flick in FIFA 23

Thanks to the new Hypermotion 2, FIFA 23 looks and plays better than ever before, delivering life-like animations to all of the players on the field, and showcasing all of their moves in excellent fashion. However, if you’re looking to showboat a bit on your opponents, one of the first things that you’ll want to teach yourself is how to take full advantage of the Rainbow Flick.

This is one of the most high-risk, high-reward moves in the game, as you could pull off an easy play of the game, or you could end up getting the ball stolen, and lose spectacularly. If you’re ready to see if you’ve got what it takes to pull off this exciting move, you’ll soon find out how you can perform a Rainbow Flick in FIFA 23!

How To Do A Rainbow Flick In FIFA 23

Now that you’ve made your way onto the field for the first time, as a returning player to the series, you’ll immediately notice how much better the game looks, feels, and plays. Taking advantage of the newest generation of consoles, you’ll be able to play this game with the new Hypermotion 2 engine, which lets you see and control these players better than ever before.

Now, if you’re looking to pull off a killer move, you’re going to want to make sure that you know how to do the Rainbow Flick, which has you blasting the ball not only over yourself, but over your opponent, and if you’re pulling it off right, you’re going to become the MVP of the game with no questions asked. What do you need to do to make this happen, you may be asking?

Well, you’re going to utilize the Right Stick of the controller that you’re using, and this doesn’t change on any version that you’re playing, so be it on the Nintendo Switch or the Xbox Series X|S, you’ll just need to follow these prompts to make the magic happen. You’ll also need to make sure that the player that you are controlling has at least a 4-Star Skill rating to be able to pull this off.

Rainbow Flick Controller Inputs

Rainbow Flick: Down, Up, Up

Advanced Rainbow Flick: Down, Up (Hold), Up

Make sure that you’re giving this move a few practice runs before taking it onto the field against a skilled opponent, especially if you’re planning on playing Cross-Platform with your friends. Make sure that you’re checking out our FIFA 23 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to change your avatar’s appearance quickly and easily, if there are Career Mode options for your Female Avatar, and how to transfer your FIFA points to this new version of the game!

FIFA 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.