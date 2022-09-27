How To Transfer FIFA Points From FIFA 22 To FIFA 23

If you’re one of the millions that have put countless hours and dollars into the FIFA franchise, you’ll be happy to know that you’re able to transfer your hard-earned points between FIFA 22 and FIFA 23. This will give you a chance to level up your FUT team quickly and painlessly, but if you’re not sure how to do it, you could lose out on all of your previous earnings.

Let’s dive in and find out how you can manage this, what you’ll need to do to move your points over from one game to the other, and all of the things you’ll need to know about when you make this happen. Here’s how you can make this happen in FIFA 23!

How To Transfer FIFA Points To FIFA 23

Before you start this process, there are a few things that you’ll need to know. If you do not have a copy of FIFA 22, you won’t be able to transfer them from any other game in the franchise. You’ll also only be able to transfer your points to a console in the same family, so Xbox to Xbox, or PlayStation to PlayStation. Thankfully, you will be able to move them from previous generation consoles to current generation consoles, however.

You should also know that you will not be able to transfer them back to FIFA 22. Once you have moved your FIFA points from one game to another, this transfer is not reversible at all, even if you were to try and contact EA Support, so make sure that you’re enjoying FIFA 23 before making this trade over.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, the process to bring your FIFA Points to your new game is surprisingly easy. As long as your console detects that you have previous data from FIFA 22, you’ll be prompted when you start the game, asking if you would like to transfer your FIFA Points to your new title. You’ll be able to select Yes or No, and depending on your answer, you’ll have a wallet stacked with points right off the bat.

That’s really all there is to it! Now that you’ve gotten your points, make sure that you’re checking into our FIFA 23 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out the best Dribblers to add to your team, if you’ll be able to partake in Pro-Clubs games with your Cross-Platform Friends, and the easiest ways to change your appearance to match how you’re feeling for the day.

