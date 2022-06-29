Fans of the Fire Emblem series were ecstatic to hear that the Ashen Wolves would be making their return as playable characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. One questions remain now that players have their hands on the game, how do you recruit the Ashen Wolves characters to your side in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. It is not hard to recruit other houses’ characters, but the Ashen Wolves don’t belong to any of the three houses. Let’s go over how you can recruit the Ashen Wolves in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How to Recruit the Ashen Wolves in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes

Even though the Ashen Wolves don’t belong to any house, you still recruit them the same way you would recruit a member of another house member. Before the battle that you will fight a member of the Ashen Wolves, you will have the option to spend Renown to be able to persuade them to join you.

Then during the battle, you need to fight the character but don’t kill them. Once you manage to get the character down to low enough health you will be able to interact with them and talk them into joining your house and fighting alongside you. You can’t start playing as them during the battle you recruit them, but you can use them in every battle following that one.

The main issue is knowing which battle each character will be in, this will change depending on which house you have chosen, Here is the chapter that each character will appear in for each house so you can make sure you save enough Renown to get them.

Constance

Scarlet Blaze Chapter 4: The Battle of Garreg Mach Azure Gleam Chapter 11: The Blitz of the Western Empire Golden Wildfire Chapter 9: Clash at Ailell

Yuri

Scarlet Blaze Chapter 10: Shifting History Azure Gleam Chapter 9: Saving of the Silver Maiden Golden Wildfire Chapter 10: Ambush on the Deferation King

Hapi

Scarlet Blaze Chapter 04: The Battle of Garreg Mach Azure Gleam Chapter 04: Deliverance in the Valley of Torment Golden Wildfire Chapter 09: Clash at Ailell

Balthus

Scarlet Blaze Chapter 06: The Great Coup of Myrddin Azure Gleam Chapter 10: Subduing the Western Church Golden Wildfire Chapter 05: The Derdriu Gambit

Just make sure you keep 20 Strategy Points when going into the chapter for the character you want and you will be able to grab them with ease. If you need any more help with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes make sure to check out our other guides.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now on Nintendo Switch.