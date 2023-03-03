How to Remove Companions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image: Koei Tecmo / Team Ninja

As you slink and slash your way through ancient china in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you’ll be able to enlist the help of companions throughout this journey. While they may be a great helper at times, you may want to try and take down some of these challenging foes on your own in the future, so learning how to dismiss them is a rather important skill to have. It seems that they don’t want to go, as the prompt to remove them can be confusing, so let’s break some hearts easily and learn how to do it.

How To Have Characters Stop Helping In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

When starting Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you’ll obtain a few specific items that can help you on your journey. One of them that you may not realize has more potential than the rest is the Willow Branch, which you will obtain about halfway through Mission 2. This is the Key Item that you’ll need to keep in your inventory or on your person at just about all times, especially if you have companions.

Related: Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty A Souls-Like Game?

All you’ll need to do to disband your party is use the Willow Branch. This can be done by either using the item directly from your inventory or keeping it as a Key Item that you can activate at any given time. Once you have used this, your partner characters will disband, meaning that you’ll have the chance to get into the battle ahead on your own.

As you learn more about the weapons you can use, and try to find out when you should tackle a mission, you’ll learn that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has plenty of depth to it. If you find yourself struggling, make sure that you learn how to respec your character with ease, to make the next combat encounter you find yourself in less brutal than ever before. This is a game that will kick your butt and not feel any shame in doing just that, so being prepared is the first step before every encounter.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023