All Missions and Recommended Levels in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Getting through Wo Long Fallen Dynasty might be a breeze or a true test of will and patience. It’s a game not for the faint of heart, so if you’re going through the war-torn regions of China during the late Han Dynasty, you might want to know how far along you’ve gotten. Here are all the missions as well as their recommended levels in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

All Missions in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Below will be a list of missions broken down into what region or “Part” of the story they are in. This can be used as a good indicator to know how close you are to the end or if you should train up a bit more before moving on. All missions indicated with one asterisk (*) signify that they are side missions or are called Sub Battlefields in-game.

Part 1

Village of Calamity – Level 1

Part 2

Two Chivalrous Heroes – Level 5

The Valley of Crying Wraiths – Level 11

The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven – Level 17*

The Yellow Heaven Burns – Level 10*

Tale of Guiguzi – Level 13*

The Flying Swallow of Heishan – Level 20*

Part 3

In Search of the Immortal Wizard – Level 25

Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch – Level 29

Shadow of the Sacred Mountain – Level 27*

Escape from the Capital – Level 33*

The Valorous Trio – Level 35*

Part 4

The Battle of Hualoguan Pass – Level 37

Centuries of Glory Burned Away – Level 43

Darkness Over the Hanshui River – Level 49

Tyrant’s Final Banquet – Level 55

Like Father, Like Son – Level 41*

The Lost Sacred Artifact – Level 45*

The Tiger’s Loyal Subjects – Level 53*

Fate of the Entertainer – Level 57*

Massacre of Meiwu Fort – Level 58*

Realm of Battle – Level 57*

Green Plum, Warm Liquor – Level 60*

Zhao Yun’s Exile – Level 57*

The Unparalleled Spear – Level 59*

Part 5

War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely – Level 61

The Way of the Warrior – Level 67

Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men – Level 73

The Uninhibited Heart – Level 62*

Caliber of a Hero – Level 69*

Legend of the Thunder God – Level 71*

Preachers of the Dark Path – Level 77*

Part 6

Behold the Glaive of Righteousness – Level 79

Decisive Battle of Guandu – Level 85

The Assault on Wuchao – Level 80*

The Fearless Blade – Level 84*

Let’s Make Our Armor Shine! – Level 83*

Heirloom Seal of the Realm – Level 88*

The Request of Goddess Luo – Level 90*

Part 7

The Crouching Dragon Roars – Level 93

The Two Walls Stand Tall – Level 97*

Pride of the Yuan Clan – Level 99*

The Crouching Dragon’s Trial – Level 100*

Let’s Make Our Halberds Shine! – Level 98*

Other

Wizardry Spell Mastery – Level 32*

The Scarlet Crystal – Level 76*

Related: Is There a New Game Plus in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty?

So there are quite a lot of missions to partake in. As you may notice, it does seem like there’s a huge difference between main missions and side missions.

What is the Best Order of Missions?

Depending on your skill, it’s best to take on every mission you can, from ascending order. You’ll see that Main Battlefield missions make a huge leap from recommended levels. It’s best to take on the Sub Battlefields so that you can gain a few levels along the way before heading on to the next.

That way, while it may derail you from the story for a bit, you will be able to hone your skills, level up more into your desired Virtues, and even obtain new gear and weapons along the way. If you are confident enough to only tackle story missions, the game won’t stop you from playing them.