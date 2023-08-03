How to Remove Version Number in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to remove the version number because it breaks your immersion when playing Baldur’s Gate 3? Unfortunately, Larian Studios decided to include the version number as part of the UI with no option to remove it. There is one “solution” that is floating around social media, but it isn’t a solution due to what else it causes when used. Here is what you need to know about removing the version number in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Hide Version Number in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Unfortunately, there is no option to turn off the version number in Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead, you must hide all UI elements by pressing the F10 key. This isn’t a solution because when you press F10, you will hide all UI elements, including your spells, party member portraits, mini-map, and items, not just the version number. However, you can still select and highlight things as usual, but please note that the names of NPCs or items won’t appear unless you press F10 again.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Pets: How to Adopt Scratch the Dog and the Owlbear Cub

However, if you play on Steam Deck or a Linux PC, you can remove just the version number without affecting your other UI elements. To hide the version number on Linux-based devices, you need to use Proton Experimental.

How to use Proton Experimental on Steam Deck:

Navigate to Baldur’s Gate 3 in your Steam library

Click Properties

Select Compatibility

Check the “Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool” option

option Select “Proton Experimental” from the drop-down list

How to use Proton Experimental on Linux PC:

From the Linux desktop – Right click Baldur’s Gate 3

Select Properties

Go to Compatibility

Check the “Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool” option

option Select “Proton Experimental” from the drop-down list

For those unfamiliar with Proton, it is a compatibility layer that translates rendering platform-specific APIs, such as DirectX, into accurate display. Proton is an open-source fork of WINE (Wine Is Not an Emulator), a compatibility layer for running Windows software on Linux PCs. This is why platforms like Steam Deck, with its Linux-based operating system, can run games designed for Windows, thanks to Proton. Proton Experimental has been proven to solve many issues for games running on Linux-based devices, so it isn’t surprising that it helps.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck and PC.

- This article was updated on August 3rd, 2023