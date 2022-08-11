Tower of Fantasy is a Gacha Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (or just MMORPG). With any MMO (for short), many gamers may wonder if they can reroll their character’s build. This guide will answer that question in time. In Tower of Fantasy, Gacha rolls are called Special Orders and players can get to them after finishing the Ecological Station Intruders story mission. Here is how to reroll in Tower of Fantasy and access the rerolling system.

How to Reroll in Tower of Fantasy

To reroll in Tower of Fantasy, players will need to create a new account. Once they have done that, choose the character you want for the future. Make sure to not type a fake email address for this account as you will use it later for your new login.

As of Aug. 11, there is no way of deleting the save data of your game, so making a new account is really the only way to go. If you don’t get your desired character in the first few attempts, it’s best to choose secondary usernames until you get the character that you want.

Once you are happy with what you have, you can change your username by spending Dark Crystals.

Be sure to claim any pre-registration rewards you have when signing up for a new account. You can get these rewards even if you didn’t pre-register. You can find these rewards in your mailbox in-game. Go to your mailbox by clicking on the Menu button at the top right side of your screen then selecting Friends. Claim the rewards from here, because you can get Dark Crystals which you can use to change your name as a reward.

Keep doing this process until you get an SSR you are satisfied with.

How to Delete an Unwanted Account in Tower of Fantasy

Here is how to delete an account you set up that you no longer want:

Tap on the Menu button at the top right section of the screen.

Select Settings.

Select Customer Service.

From the options you are shown, choose Account Deletion > Account Deletion.

Read the notice that appears. An important thing to remember is that once the account is deleted, you will no longer be able to log in and use the game account. And, the account cannot be restored.

But as soon as you send a request for account deletion, the devs will give you a 30-day retention period during which you should not log in. If you do log in, you will be deemed to have revoked your deletion request.

If you are sure, scroll to the end and click on Account Deletion.

Once you have the character that you want, make sure to read up on how to save your character with our guide.

Tower of Fantasy is available now on PC and mobile devices.