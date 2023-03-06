How to Rescue Biscuit in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

No matter how evil you are in Hogwarts Legacy, there may come a time when you need to rescue Biscuit, a Mooncalf that’s been captured by poachers. Rescuing Biscuit is one of the side quests in the game, which you need to complete if you’re looking to complete all of them and get rewards. Despite sounding simple, this quest might take a while to complete if you’re unsure what to do. Here’s everything you need to know about how to rescue Biscuits in Hogwarts Legacy.

Rescue Biscuit Quest Guide in Hogwarts Legacy

First, head to the location of a particular NPC to start this rescue mission. You can do this by traveling to West Hogsmeade, where you’ll hear someone call for help to rescue Biscuit. Continue to walk northeast, and you should spot an NPC named Garnuff under the bridge. Talk to him to accept the quest.

Once you have accepted the mission, you must travel to the poachers’ camp northeast of the East North Ford Bog Floo Flame. Since you’re heading to the poachers’ camp, expect to fight many enemies. It’d be a good idea to equip yourself with some of the best spells and potions to help you take them down quickly.

When you arrive at the camp, you will need to battle the poachers before you can unlock the cage where Biscuit is kept. Remember to time your dodge and attacks well when dealing with the poachers, and use throwable items if needed.

Rescuing Biscuit in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have defeated the poachers, you can set Biscuit free from the cage using the Alohomora spell. After you do this, all the Mooncalves in the cage will flee, but they won’t run too far from you. Use the Revelio spell to keep an eye on them, and find the one that says “Biscuit the Mooncalf” on top of its head.

Related: How to Get a Mooncalf in Hogwarts Legacy

From here, you’ll only need to use the Levioso spell to lift Biscuit up to prevent it from running away. Then, use your Nab-Sack to capture it. Remember to return to Garnuff in Hogsmeade afterward to complete the quest. You can choose to keep Biscuit for yourself or return it to him. Whatever option you pick, you’ll be rewarded the cosmetic Beast Rescuer Robe and 180 experience points.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023