Image: Urban Games

Rotating builds in Transport Fever 2 is an essential part of the game, as it ensures that your railroads, airports, and other transportation facilities are adequately utilized. However, if you’re not too familiar with building in simulation games, this process can be a little confusing. Thankfully, in Transport Fever 2, this can be done in just a few easy steps. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to rotate builds in Transport Fever 2 to ensure the smoothness of your entire network.

How to Rotate Builds or Constructions in Transport Fever 2

To rotate builds in the game, you will need to select your build, then press the M and N keys on your keyboard. These keys are used to rotate the builds around in a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction, respectively. You can also use the Shift key in combination with the N and M keys to rotate builds in smaller increments.

If you’re looking for more precision in your build rotation, you can also use your mouse. To do this, you’ll need to press the Shift key and click and drag on the build you’d like to rotate. This will let you rotate the build in the exact direction that you desire and ensure that your build looks just the way you want it to.

When rotating your build, you also need to consider whether it would work with the terrain and other infrastructures around it. Therefore, make sure to maximize the in-game camera feature, which can provide you with a better view of your build from different angles.

So, that’s everything you need to know about rotating builds in Transport Fever 2. Although this can be confusing to do at first, knowing how to rotate your builds properly will benefit you in the long run. With practice, you can become an expert in creating a successful transportation network by placing your builds in the right direction.

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023