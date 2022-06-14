Much like the games before it, The Quarry is a narrative-driven horror game that makes you choose who will live and who will die throughout the story. There are nine camp counselors that you need to try and keep alive, and Nick is one of them. Nick is especially tricky to keep alive. In following this guide to keeping Nick alive in The Quarry, you might sacrifice some other characters along the way. Here is your guide to saving Nick in The Quarry.

How to Save Nick in The Quarry

You can rest assured until chapter 3 because there are no opportunities for Nick to die before chapter three. Once chapter 3 has begun, Nick and Abigail will meet up in the woods. Here, Nick gets attacked and bitten by a werewolf. As Nick begins his transformation into a werewolf, Abigail will have the option to either “RUN TO CAMP” or “HELP NICK.” Unsurprisingly, in order to keep Nick alive, choose “HELP NICK.”

Nick’s next run-in with death will be in chapter 6. When Nick begins to get aggressive towards Abigail, you need to choose to “SHOOT NICK.” Hear me out. Though it may seem counter-intuitive if you are trying to save Nick, shooting him won’t kill him but instead, give a chance for Abigail to survive which is what we need in order for Nick to be saved.

In chapter 8, when Ryan and Laura are exploring the Hackett House basement and mines, Ryan needs to stop Laura from shooting the shotgun at the werewolf. The werewolf in the cage is Nick and shooting him with the silver bullet will kill him, ruining all the hard work you’ve done so far.

The last encounter with death Nick will face is in chapter 10. While you are playing as Kaitlyn and Dylan, you need to either shoot the monster with the shotgun or lock it in the freezer. The monster is actually Caleb Hackett, and by freezing it and having Laura and Ryan kill the White Wolf, you’ll save him as well. Either way, you will have saved Nick and completed the game. If you are looking for more The Quarry guides, we’ve got you covered.

The Quarry is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.