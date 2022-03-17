How to Sell a Property in GTA Online: Sell Garages, Apartments, and More for Cash

GTA Online for next-generation consoles is now here and fans are flocking to the new versions with immense speed, giving even cheetahs a run for their money. Of course, with any new release, there can be a few issues that appear and that has been noted by some players trying to get their character transferred to the next-gen platforms. However, once you have been able to do so, the world will open up to you once again for your character and now you can enjoy everything new the experience has to offer in terms of graphical and functional improvements. Notably, some of you will be looking for new ways to make cash once again in the game and how to sell property in GTA Online. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about doing that.

How To Sell Properties In GTA Online

There, unfortunately, isn’t any way to directly sell properties within the experience, however, there is a loophole to this. You are allowed a maximum of 6 regular properties, which are things such as apartments and garages. Whenever you have reached the maximum of 6 properties, you will not be able to buy any more without exchanging property for your newly bought property. This can be done when attempting to buy a new property.

At this point, you will be happy to know that whenever you choose to exchange a property for one of your choosing, you will receive an amount of cash for the exchange and you would have effectively ‘sold’ the property for cash. Whether you’re planning to get some new apartments to celebrate the release of GTA Online for next-gen or simply want more places to store your cars, this can certainly be utilized to your advantage in order to earn more cash!

