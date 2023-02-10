Are you wondering how to sell beasts in Hogwarts Legacy to make more Galleons that you can spend on other essential items in the game, like the Large Pot Spell Craft or better gear? You can do more than add beasts to your Vivarium at Hogwarts Castle. You can sell beasts to make a ton of Galleons fast at a specific store in Hogsmeade. However, you must complete two objectives before catching and selling beasts. Don’t worry, though, as we have the full details below. Here is how to sell beasts in Hogwarts Legacy so that you can earn a lot of Galleons fast.

Where to Sell Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

You must complete the level 15 quest, The Elf, The Nab-Sack, And The Loom, to gain the Nab-Sack item before you can catch beasts. Once this quest has been completed, you can now catch beasts in the surrounding areas of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade.

Before the Brood and Peck store is unlocked, you must also complete the Beasts class. Once you have taken this class, you can enter the Brood and Peck store and sell beasts. To access the store, you will want to travel to the North Hogsmeade Floo travel point. After that, open your map and look for the Unicorn Horn icon. Then, set your waypoint to it, and you will be there in no time. Next, you can sell your beasts for 120 Galleons each. This may not sound like a lot, but you can farm beasts and sell them all at once, which adds up to be very fast.

How to Make Money Fast Selling Beasts

You will earn 120 Galleons regardless of which beasts you sell to the Blood and Peck. The easiest and least time-consuming beast to catch is the Puffskein, so this is the beast you want to focus on. Luckily for you, a Puffskein Lair southwest of Hogsmeade will allow you to farm them very quickly. The lair location has been supplied in the screenshot above.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023