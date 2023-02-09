Are you wondering how to get a Large Pot in Hogwarts Legacy so you can plant seeds for flora like the Fluxweed Stem and Venomous Tantacula for use in potions? Once you unlock the Room of Requirement, you will need to purchase Spell Craft, which allow you to place crafting tables inside for growing seeds and brewing potions. One such item is a Potting Table, which comes in small, medium, and large sizes. It may not be clear where to get the Spell Craft for a Large Pot for several reasons, mainly because the game calls them something else entirely. The game also doesn’t tell you where you can purchase such Spell Craft, but don’t worry we have all the details you need! Here is where to find a Large Pot in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to Find a Large Pot in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find a Large Pot at the Tomes and Scrolls shop for 1000 Galleons, located in the southern part of Hogsmeade. The best way to get to the Tomes and Scrolls shop is by using the South Hogsmeade Floo travel point. From there, you will want to open your map and look for the Scroll icon in the southern part of Hogsmeade. Then, set your waypoint and head toward the purple icon. You will be there in no time! Once at the shop, you can speak with Thomas Brown to purchase a Potting Table With A Large Pot Spellcraft. Along with a large pot, you will also find a Hogsmeade Field Guide page floating around by the roof inside the shop.

How Do You Use a Large Pot in Hogwarts Legacy?

Now that you have a Large Pot, head back to your Room of Requirement. Equip your Conjuring spell and go to the Herbology section. Navigate through the various submenus until you find the one that contains your Large Potting Tables. Please select it and place it wherever you choose.

Now that you know where to buy Spell Craft for Plotting Tables and how to use them in your Room of Requirement, you should head over to the Dogweed and Deathcap shop to purchase fertilizer and seeds.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023