How to Unlock Transformation in Hogwarts Legacy

The Transformation spell in Hogwarts Legacy allows you to transform enemies into objects, where you can then launch at the other opponents on the battlefield. It is a great way to deal damage to both of them, and while it’s a great spell to have in one of your spell sets, it can take some time to unlock. So how do you unlock the Transformation spell in Hogwarts Legacy? We are here to inform you of everything you need to know.

Requirements to Unlock the Transformation Spell in Hogwarts Legacy

To unlock the Transformation spell, you must progress through the main story until you have access to “Professor Weasley’s Assignment” side quest. This side quest will send you to collect the field guide page in the Underground Harbor and the field guide page from the book on Intermediate Transfiguration in the library. Players can complete these two simple tasks by following the game’s waypoint when activating the quest.

Underground Harbour Location

You can find the Underground Harbour location east of The Great Hall. Inside you will come across some docks hugging the water. To your right, go to the third dock and use your Revelio Spell, which will reveal the document you need for the assignment.

Book on Intermediate Transfiguration Location

The Book on Intermediate Transfiguration is located inside the Library of Hogwarts. You can find it by going to the top floor, where you will find a girl named Sophronia Franklin. Speak to her, and she will ask you a series of questions. You don’t need to get all these answers right to learn the transformation spell, but we have the solutions listed below if you want to answer them correctly.

Golden Snidget Felix Felicis The Deathly Hallows The Quaffle False

Once you are done with the quiz, use your Revelio spell, and it will reveal the document required to complete the quest. Grab it and head back to Professor Weasley and turn in both documents, where she will then teach you the Transformation spell.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023