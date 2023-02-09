Where is Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy?

Are you wondering where Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy are? There are many shops in Hogwarts Legacy, and keeping track of their locations can be challenging. This is especially true for your first visit to Hogsmeade, which has nine shops that sell various magical and flora goods, spread throughout the southern and northern parts of the town. One of these shops, Dogweed and Deathcap, is run by Madam Beatrice Green and can be found in North Hogsmeade. In addition, you can purchase some beneficial seeds for the game’s many potions from this shop, making it extremely valuable. So then, where is the Dogweed and Deathcap shop? Here is how to find the Dogweed and Deathcap shop in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Find Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find the Dogweed and Deathcap shop in the northern part of Hogsmeade. The best way to get to the Dogweed and Deathcap shop is by using the North Hogsmeade Floo travel point. From there, you will want to open your map and look for the Mushroom icon in the northern part of Hogsmeade. Set your waypoint and head toward the purple icon. You will be there in no time! Along with seeds and combat plants, you will also find the following collectibles:

Moth Mirror

Hogsmeade Field Guide Page

Eyeball Chest

What Does Dogweed and Deathcap Sell?

Dogweed and Deathcap sell the following items:

Chinese Chomping Cabbage Seed: 600 Galleons

600 Galleons Mandrake Seed: 800 Galleons

800 Galleons Venomous Tentacula Seed: 1050 Galleons

1050 Galleons Fertilizer: 300 Galleons

300 Galleons Chine Chomping Cabbage: 300 Galleons

300 Galleons Mandrake: 500 Galleons

500 Galleons Venomous Tentcula: 600 Galleons

You can also sell items like unneeded gear if you need extra Galleons to purchase items or empty your inventory because it is full.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023