When it comes to having proper stances, using the right moves, and not dying in Elden Ring, you have to know the ins and outs of the weapons you use. A popular thing to do is to go two-handed on a weapon or even sheath one of two weapons when dual-wielding. To do so, you’re going to know how to sheath your weapon, so here’s what you need to know about it in Elden Ring.

How to Sheath Your Weapon in Elden Ring

When it comes to performing a weapon sheath, it depends on what weapons you have for each hand.

For example, if you are dual wielding, you can stow one weapon away while single-handing or double-handing another. This also applies if you are using weapons like shields, bows, magic items, and ballistae. To do this, press and hold your Event Action button. For default controller settings, this is Triangle on PlayStation and Y on Xbox.

Press your left or right armament button to focus on that weapon specifically. This will then stow away the weapon that you didn’t press. It’ll also put you into a two-handed stance for the weapon you chose.

However, if you are looking to single-hand wield a weapon while sheathing the other one, you have to make sure there is an empty slot on that hand. You can choose up to three weapons on each hand slot. By leaving at least one empty slot on each hand, you can sheath your weapon.

In terms of your weight class which can affect mobility and stamina consumption, it’s optimal to have at least one empty slot on each hand. This way, you don’t have to hold your Event Action and combine it with your armament buttons. Sometimes, in the heat of battle, you want to swap weapons and sheath another. Scrambling while finding an empty slot can lead to a few unnecessary deaths.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023