How to Solve Arrow Block Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Are you looking to trying the Arrow Block puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy and seem to have no luck? Players can find these puzzles within vaults scattered across the open world, and when they are completed, the game rewards you with powerful gear that can help in future battles. Hogwarts Legacy gives the player little information on how to solve these puzzles, so we are here to help.

How do you Solve the Arrow Block Puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy

The first thing you need to know about these Arrow Block puzzles is that they have two different versions. One will require a single block to complete the puzzle, while others might require multiple. They both follow the same concept, though, as the player must follow the pattern presented in the vault.

Single Block Puzzles

For the vault located in the North Ford Bog region just south of San Bakar’s Tower Floo Flame, an Arrow Puzzle requires a single block to reach the solution. To complete the puzzle, you only need to use Wingardium Leviosa to pick up the single block on the ground and rotate it until it follows the pattern on the other blocks in proximity.

Once the pattern is matched, you must place that block into the other blocks’ open section, which will result in the locked door opening, where you can then go and grab your reward. The same principle goes for the Arrow Puzzles requiring multiple blocks, except the rules are slightly different.

Multiple Block Puzzles

When there are multiple blocks, you must create an identical version of patterns and match what is shown in the vault. This can take some time, but remember to use your Wingardium Leviosa spell and rotate. If you have trouble turning while using the spell, use your D-pad. On the PC, you would use Q and E to rotate.

Some of the gear you find during these puzzles will require you to identify them in the Room of Requirement. So make sure you fast-travel there, identify the equipment at the correct table, and equip it if it is stronger than the ones you are currently wearing.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023