Are you wondering how to solve the Garrison Electrical Station puzzle in Dying Light 2 so you can complete the Broadcast mission? This puzzle isn’t challenging but requires you to traverse through multiple levels of the electrical station using different methods like climbing walls. Your goal is to take power cables and plug them into specific generators so you can unlock gates and proceed further into the zone. Here is everything you need to know about solving the Garrison Electrical Station puzzle in Dying light 2 in only 25 easy-to-follow steps.

How to solve the Garrison Electrical Station Puzzle in Daying Light 2

Here are the steps you need to take to solve the Garrison Electrical Station Puzzle:

Pull the cable from the Green generator marked with an “A” Plug the same cable into the Red generator marked with an “A” Open the metal gate Grab the cable from the same Red generator marked with an “A” after opening the gate Plug the same cable into the Red generator marked with a “B” Press the button to open the “B” gate Walk through the “B” gate until you reach a wall and turn right Climb up the yellow pipe to the first landing Head through another metal gate and turn left Grab the cable from the green generator marked with a “1” Unlock the metal door Walk through the metal door, turn left, and drop Head toward the “B” gate but do not go through it Find the ledges above the “B” gate and climb up two levels Head through the open double door Plug the same cable into the red “C” generator Head back through the double doors and turn left Open the gate marked as “C” Grab the cable from the green terminal marked as “2” Head back through the “C” gate and fall as far as possible. You will come to a set of stays and reach a flooded zone Plug the same cable into the red generator marked as “2” Use the floating crates to reach an open vent in the wall, as the water is now electrified. Continue through the vent until you reach the other side of the wall leading to the previous stairwell Remove the cable from the red generator marked as “C” Plug that same cable into the red generator marked as “1”

Congratulations, you have now solved the Garrison Electrical Station puzzle in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023