Image: Mundfish

Are you wondering how to solve the Into the Fire Quest in Atomic Heart so you can retrieve the heat-resistant Polymer canister? This quest exposes you to the first real puzzle in Atomic Heart. While it isn’t tricky, the game doesn’t give the most excellent instructions on how to complete it. It tells you to cool down the boilers but nothing else. Don’t worry, though, because we have the full instructions to solve this puzzle quickly so you can continue with the story. Here is how to solve the Into the Fire quest in Atomic Heart.

How to Solve the Boiler Puzzle in Atomic Heart

Image: Mundfish

You will find a glowing blue cryo candle in the same room with the boilers you are instructed to cool off. However, the game doesn’t tell you much more than this. First, grab a cryo candle with your glove and carry it to the side room. After that, put the cryo candle in the vent opening. Finally, return to the boiler room to the opposite wall where you placed the cryo candle. You will find that it is just sitting in the tube. You must use your glove to guide it through the tube and the boilers. You will then need to repeat this process for the last two boilers. The path you guide the cryo candle differs for each boiler, as provided below.

Boiler #1

Image: Mundfish

Pull the candle down the first tube, and when you reach the first intersection, you will want to pull the candle to your right. When you reach the second intersection, you will want to pull it to your right, leading to boiler number 1.

Boiler #2

Image: Mundfish

Pull the candle down the first tube, and when you reach the first intersection you will want to pull the candle to your left. When you reach the second intersection you will want to pull it straight, which will lead to boiler #2.

Boiler #3

Image: Mundfish

Pull the candle down the first tube to the first intersection and go to your left. Continue guiding it until the next intersection and pull it down. Continue guiding it in the tube until you see the third intersection. Pull it left which will follow the tube path that goes away from the wall and wraps around a hanging body. This will take you directly to boiler #3.