Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Among the many puzzles players will find in Honkai: Star Rail, the Herta Space Station’s Triple Authentication Door will be one of the first. But how can you solve it? Now, in order to help all who wish to fully explore the game’s first area, here’s how to solve Triple Authentication Door Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Solve the Triple Authentication Door Puzzle in Honkai Star Rail

In order to solve the Triple Authentication Door Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail, all you need to do is get the three access cards scattered around the Space Station. You can check out the location of each of the cards below.

Honkai: Star Rail Triple Authentication Door Puzzle Walkthrough: How to Get the First Authentication Card

The Tier-1 Authentication Card can be acquired by heading to the Master Control Zone and then talking to the Man with Afro NPC five times. Which will prompt him to give you the key. You can check out the location of the NPC as well as his look in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Honkai Star Rail: All Base Zone Chest Locations

Second Authentication Card Location

The Second card can be found by heading to the eastmost portion of the Storage Zone area, on the spot marked below. In order to reach the card, you will need to solve a light bridge puzzle and face a few enemies.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Third Authentication Card Location

The Third and final Authentication Card (Tier-3) can be found by heading to the Right Monitoring Room and then defeating the Formidable Foe there.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After finding all the key cards, all you need to do is go back to the door and interact with the console in order to open it. Inside the room, you will be able to find a Precious Chest featuring The Seriousness of Breakfast Light Cone (4-star), 30 Stellar Jades, and more goodies. The Chest will be guarded by a Formidable Foe.

In order to defeat the Formidable Foe, we recommend that you make use of teams featuring a healer, March 7th, and either Wind, Quantum, or Fire DPS’.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023