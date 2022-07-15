How to Start the Kazuha Story Quest in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.8 is already here, giving players the chance to not only add the game’s new 4-star Anemo Catalyst user Heizou to their squad but also the chance to take part in the first story quest of fan-favorite Kaedehara Kazuha. But how can you start the Kazuha story quest in Genshin Impact?

How to Unlock and Start the Kazuha Story Quest in Genshin Impact

You can currently unlock Kaedehara Kazuha’s first story quest, “Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I: A Strange and Friendless Road”, in Genshin Impact by going to the Story Quest menu, and then unlocking it in exchange for its determined number of Story Keys, which are rewarded to players after completing a set number of Daily Commissions. It’s important to point out that Kazuha’s Quest will only be available to those who are on at least Adventure Rank 40 and who completed both the game’s Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals”, as well as the Raiden Shogun’s first story quest “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I – Reflections of Mortality”. Once you unlock his quest, you will be able to start it by heading to Narukami Island and going to the marked location on Byakko Plain.

To recap, here’s how to unlock and start Kazuha’s first Story Quest, “Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I: A Strange and Friendless Road”, in Genshin Impact:

Reach Adventure Level 40.

Complete the game’s “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals” Archon quest.

Complete the Raiden Shogun’s first Archon Quest “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I – Reflections of Mortality”.

Head to the Story Quest selection menu.

Select Kazuha’s Story quest, ”Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I: A Strange and Friendless Road” and unlock it.

Track the quest through the Quest menu, if necessary.

Head to the marked area to start the quest.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.