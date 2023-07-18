How to Stress Test the Ragdoll Physics in Yet Another Zombie Survivors: It’s Raining Men Achievement Guide

Image: Awesome Games Studio

You will be able to unlock a series of well-humored achievements as you fight for your survival in Yet Another Zombie Survivors. But although some of them can be unlocked by simply surviving a night or reaching new levels, others like the It’s Raining Men achievement task you with performing way more cryptic feats. With that said, so that you can unlock the T-Pose Doll item as soon as possible, here’s how to Stress Test the Ragdoll Physics and thus unlock the It’s Raining Men Achievement in Yet Another Zombie Survivors.

How to Stress Test the Ragdoll Physics in Yet Another Zombie Survivors

You will be able to Stress Test the Ragdoll Physics in Yet Another Zombie Survivors by sending at least 10 zombies into the air simultaneously. But how exactly can you do that?

Well, we were able to accomplish the feat by first picking Tank as our starting survivor after unlocking his second rank. After doing that, just play until you fully upgrade both the standard and the Pump-Action Shotgun, and then pick the Rocket Launcher. Now that you have the launcher, just keep playing until you notice a major concentration of zombies, and then make a suicide run toward it in order to hit as many enemies as possible with the projectile’s large AoE.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can massively increase your chances of quickly getting the right upgrade by rerolling. We also recommend that you avoid adding squadmates during the run, which will massively increase your chances of getting it early. If the right upgrades appear at every selection, you will be able to get the Rocket Launcher once you reach level 9.

It’s important to point out that, given the way that overkilling enemies seems to null the ragdoll mechanics, it is a must that you also reset your damage upgrades before starting your run. In our case, it took us a really long time and many runs to trigger the achievement, mainly because no matter how many zombies we blew into the air, the achievement seem to just not unlock.

To recap, here’s how to Stress Test the Ragdoll Physics and thus unlock the It’s Raining Men Achievement in Yet Another Zombie Survivors:

Reset all of your damage-oriented Upgrades.

Unlock Tank’s second-rank weapon upgrades.

Select Tank and start a run.

Upgrade your Shotgun and then your Pump-Action Shotgun fully.

Pick the Rocket Launcher.

Gather a large amount of Zombies.

Make a run for the center of the zombie commotion and stay there in order to send more than 10 zombies flying at once with a shot and get the It’s Raining Men Achievement.

This guide was made while playing Yet Another Zombie Survivors on PC.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023