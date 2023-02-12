As we all know, very few abilities in games are as vital and powerful as the ability to counter enemy advances, a feat that Hogwarts Legacy players can do through the use of two vital spells. Now, in order to help you be the best you can be as you uncover all of the secrets hidden in the Wizarding World, here’s how to stun and counter with Stupefy and Protego in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Stun and Counter With Stupefy and Protego in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to parry and counter with Stupefy and Protego in Hogwarts Legacy you just need to press and hold Protego at the moment your opponent’s attack is about to hit you, as doing so will prompt you to both deflect the spell and stun your enemy with an effective counter. You can cast Protego in Hogwarts Legacy by pressing either triangle (PS5/PS4), Y (Xbox consoles), or Q (mouse/keyboard).

It’s important to point out that holding Protego will only prompt you to cast Stupefy if a perfect block is performed. In order to make the feat of performing Stupefy easier, just cast and hold Protego at the moment the danger reticle appears above your character.

With that said, if you wish to practice parrying spells and countering with Stupefy and Protego in Hogwarts Legacy, we recommend that you head to the many small bandit camps all over the game. Heading to The Forbidden Forest can also work, as the area is always filled with Dark Wizards. Before doing so, however, don’t forget to check out to make use of potion ins the game in order to increase your chances of surviving when in a pinch.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023