Are you someone who wants to make an archer build in Elden Ring? If so, you’re going to want to know the ins and outs of the weapon type and how you can get the most out of it. Also, when using ranged weapons, it can be advantageous to weed out some enemies when it comes to mobbing. However, using arrows will be a bit harsh with inventory management and all. So, here is how to switch arrows in Elden Ring.

How to Switch Arrows in Elden Ring

First off, the arrows you can use while actively in combat depend on which order they are in for your equipment. From left to right, the arrows will be used in that regard. It should also be noted that arrows are different than bolts. Arrows are specifically for bows, bolts are for crossbows, and great bolts are for ballistae.

With that out of the way, you don’t switch arrows per se. Instead, with two types of arrows, you can alternate between them while firing your weapon. While aiming or locked onto an enemy, you can shoot one of two arrows. Your normal attack will be bound to whichever arrow/bolt is in Slot 1. Your heavy attack will be bound to the arrow or bolt in Slot 2.

If you’re looking to swap quickly either for new bolts and arrows, it’s probably best to find a safe area or use a Site of Grace to be away from combat. Alternatively, you can have one of each type of weapon to rotate.

If your bow starts running low on ammo, you can swap to a crossbow that uses different types of ammunition and materials. This way, you can still assume the role of an archer or ranged character and not burn through all the certain types of ammunition.

Of course, since materials can be scarce, you may have to farm some up or buy certain wares from vendors.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023