How to Switch Between One-Sided and Two-Sided Lightsaber in Jedi Survivor

Are you wondering how to switch between one-sided and two-sided lightsabers in Jedi Survivor? Two things make you feel like a Jedi: using the force and wielding lightsabers. The latter is a special tool unique to each Jedi, whether they wield a one-sided or two-sided lightsaber. The one aspect of Jedi Survivor that I’m most excited about is the ability to change between one-sided and two-sided lightsabers whenever I want. However, I like that you can only have two stances equipped at once because it forces you to choose your preference, which helps the roleplay aspect.

How to Change Lightsaber Stances in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

There are five Stances in Jedi Survivor, but you must unlock them by progressing through the game. Once you unlock multiple Stances, you can have two Active stances assigned to your profile simultaneously. You can then swap between these two Stances using hotkeys on your controller or keyboard whenever possible.

The five available stances in Jedi Survivor are:

Blaster: You will unlock the Blaster after Bode gives it to you during the Archives mission on Jedha. Crossguard: You need to travel to the Shattered Moon of Koboh (you can do so as quickly as leaving Jedha). After that, you will fight a mini-boss at the Superstructure Fabricators and unlock this st it. Double-Bladed: You automatically have the Double-bladed stance unlocked from the start of the game. Dual Wield: You unlock the Dual Wield stance after you fight the Ninth Sister on Coruscant. This fight happens about two hours into the beginning of the game. Single: You automatically have the Single stance unlocked from the start of the game. I found that the single blade is your entry-level gameplay stance with all medium ranged stats.

After unlocking the Stances you want, you need to visit a workbench or meditation point to change the two active Stances you have equipped. When interacting with a workbench or meditation point, you must select the Stance subtab as shown in the picture above.

After you have assigned the two Stances you want, you can swap between them by pressing the associated hotkey. For instance, to swap between stances on a controller by pressing the left or right D-Pad buttons.

Author Note: I wrote this guide while playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC using Steam.

