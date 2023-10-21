How to Take a Selfie in Spiderman 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has plenty of breathtaking moments even during the introductory level so I know you may want a quick selfie snapshot in-game.

The last thing you’d want to be doing though during a high-octane gameplay moment is trying to fiddle around with controls in order to work out how to get to a photo or selfie mode. This article will take you through how to take a selfie easily in Spiderman 2.

Taking Selfies in Spiderman 2

There is no selfie feature unfortunately in the photo mode of Spider-Man 2 but you can still take “selfies”, just not by the cultural meaning of the word. I found the best way to get a selfie taken for Spiderman in my game was to first go into the photo mode (found on the pause menu) and then bring the camera relatively close to Spidey. You can position the camera to even be closer to Spiderman’s arm to get the look you’re going for.

Related: Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Have New Game Plus?

A useful thing others have done is switch the camera type to orbit so you can easily position the camera around Spiderman but personally, I prefer having full control over the camera’s location. Once you are happy with where the camera is, you can simply hide the UI by pressing triangle and take your screenshot from there.

How to Pose Spiderman in Photo Mode

If you want to add more flavor to the selfie shot for Spiderman you could also press square when in photo mode to get to the character posing screen. Toggle “Enable Posing” to on and you can start changing both the pose of Spiderman and the facial expression. I found this will push your photos to the next level for great shots.

Related: How to Unlock the Raimi Suits in Spider-Man 2

In the previous Insomniac Spider-Man games, there has been a selfie mode so I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if you were also confused when trying to look for the option. Now that you know how to take a selfie, you can get back into Manhattan and start taking the fight to Spiderman’s enemies again.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2023