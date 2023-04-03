How to Tame a Grasshopper in Smalland: Survive the Wilds

Image: Merge Games

Similar to Grounded, Smalland is a survival-like adventure game on Steam where the player must use all materials and resources around them to last as long as they can. In Smalland, you must figure out ways to cover as much land as possible in the shortest amount of time. Players can do this by taming specific bugs around the area of Smalland, and one of the quickest bugs is the Grasshopper. Read on to find out how you can tame a Grasshopper so you can explore at a faster pace.

Steps to Tame a Grasshopper in Smalland

The first step in taming a Grasshopper is to craft a Grasshopper treat at the Cauldron. A Grasshopper Treat can be prepared at the Cauldron using 1x Petal, 2x Seed Oil, and 3x Insect eggs. Once you have the treat successfully crafted, you can move on to the second step in taming a Grasshopper.

Second, you must find a Grasshopper and weaken it to below 50% of its health. Once the health is at the appropriate amount—and you are carrying the Grasshopper Treat you have crafted—a prompt will appear telling you to tame it by hovering your mouse over the Grasshopper. Press the button that appears and that is all there is to it! You have now tamed a Grasshopper.

Now that you have tamed your Grasshopper, it will appear every time you log into Smalland at the home base. Keep in mind that you can use this taming method with any bug or creature you come across on your journey, but it can only be done with the appropriate item depending on the bug you are planning to tame. For example, for the Ladybug you need to craft a Ladybug Travel Kit.

Any creature that you tame allows you to use three commands on them. These three commands are “Mount,” where you can mount and ride the creature, “Stay,” where you can command the creature to stay put while you do other activities—or “Release,” where you can officially let the creature back into the wild.

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2023