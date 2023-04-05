Image: Merge Games

Are you wondering how to tame a Ladybug in Smalland: Survive the Wilds so you can have extra storage space? You cannot ride a Ladybug, but their usefulness comes in the form of being a mobile storage space solution. Taming a Ladybug is extremely useful because it provides an additional 5×4 (20 slots) inventory space to store items. Once tamed, the Ladybug will follow you around for as long as it is tamed (you can release it if you choose to).

How to Tame a Ladybug in Smalland

To tame a Normal Ladybug, you must have a Ladybug Travel Kit in your inventory. The Ladybug Travel Kit allows you to tame a Ladybug by providing it with a special treat item. You can obtain a Ladybug Travel Kit by crafting it at a Workbench with the following materials:

3 x Edible Mushroom

2 x Nectar

5 x Fiber

Once you have a Ladybug Travel Kit in your inventory, you can begin taming. You will find Normal Ladybugs in the Oak Forest biome. They have 25 health, and you must damage them until it is below 50% health. However, Normal Ladybugs will despawn at night, and Nocturnal Ladybugs will spawn. Remember that Nocturnal Ladybugs cannot be tamed.

Related: How to Tame a Grasshopper in Smalland: Survive the Wilds

This is where the taming process gets tricky, however. As soon as you attack a Ladybug, it will run away and will not stop until the Ladybug decides the threat is a moderate distance away. The best way to counteract this behavior is to use a melee weapon that attacks quickly or a ranged weapon that enables you to attack it while it is running away.

Here are the best weapons to use when attempting to tame a Ladybug:

Wood Sword

Grasshopper Scythe

Simple Bow

Once you have damaged a Ladybug below 50% health, a prompt will appear onscreen. Follow this prompt to feed the Ladybug a treat from your Ladybug Travel Kit. Doing so will tame the Ladybug immediately.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023