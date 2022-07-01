How to Travel Back to Kamura in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak allows players to travel to Elgado, a brand-new location that acts as both village and hub for Master Rank hunters. It includes many facilities found in Kamura Village, including its own Cohoot Nest. When players first visit Elgado, however, they’ll be unable to return to Kamura Village for a time. This can seem a bit daunting at first, but players can quickly and easily travel back to Kamura Village after following some simple tutorials. Don’t hesitate to begin your Sunbreak journey just because of the warning; the restrictions will be over more quickly than you realize!

How to Travel Back to Kamura Village in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

After reaching Elgado, the player will be put through a few tutorials and guides to help them get used to the outpost. They’ll also be given a tutorial on Switch Skill Swap, which will give them new abilities to use during hunts. After completing these tutorials, players will be told to talk to Chichae the Quest Damsel. Talking to her will unlock the ability to return to Kamura Village.

Once this is done, there are two ways players can return to Kamura. The first and simplest way is to use the world map and fast travel to any point of the village they like. The second method of returning involves talking to Collen the Sailor by Elgado’s Market. This will bring the player directly to Kamura’s Village Entrance. Travelling to Kamura from Elgado and back can take a bit of time, as you’ll need to sit through a loading screen each time you do so. Outside of story-related events, though, the player will be able to accept Master Rank quests at the Gathering Hub in Kamura. There’s no need to plant roots in Elgado if you prefer to stay in Kamura…unless you want easy access to items like Elgado Tickets.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on Nintendo Switch and PC.