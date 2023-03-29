Image: San Diego Studio

In MLB The Show 23, players can manually command their baserunners and improve their control of the game by turning off Auto Baserunning. But how can you do that? Now, here’s how to Turn Off Baserunning in MLB The Show 23.

How to Turn Off Baserunning in MLB The Show 23

You will be able to turn off Baserunning in MLB The Show 23 by first heading to Settings and then selecting Gameplay. Once you do that, head to General and select Decisions. Now that the tab is open, you will be able to turn the setting off by manually selecting it and toggling it, as you can see in the image below.

It’s important to point out that the Baserunning setting will be automatically set to off when either playing online or when Player Locked.

After toggling the setting off, we recommend that you now head to Offense in order to pick your preferred Baserunning Interface. Among the available options, our main recommendation will be the Analog Select interface.

Once selected, you will be able to command individual baserunners by selecting the players with the left stick and then pressing either R2 (PS4/PS5), RT (XBOX). or ZR (Nintendo Switch). You will also be able to command all runners to hold by pressing L1/LB/L. If you wish to have them all attack the bases, you can command them to do so by holding R1/RB/R.

To recap, here’s how to turn off Auto-Baserunning in MLB The Show 23:

Head to Settings.

Select Gameplay.

Circle around until you reach the Decisions Menu.

Head to Auto Baserunning and then toggle the option off.

Now that you know how to turn off auto baserunning, don’t forget to also check out the best Batting Stances in MLB The Show 23

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2023