How to Unlock All Characters in Mario Strikers Battle League

In Mario Strikers: Battle League, players have the ability to take on the pitch as a few of their favorite characters, each possessing their own characteristics and strengths. But how can you unlock every character part of the new Mario Strikers roster? To answer that and more, we will now tell you how to unlock all characters currently featured in Mario Strikers Battle League.

How to Unlock Every Character in Mario Strikers Battle League

Currently, players can take on the pitch as 10 different characters in Mario Strikers Battle League, 11 if you count the keeper, Boom Boom. With that said, unfortunately for those who were hoping that the game would have unlockable characters, all of the playable characters are available from the get-go.

To recap, here’s every playable character currently featured as part of the Mario Strikers: Battle League roster, as well as how to unlock them:

Mario: Unlocked from the get-go.

Unlocked from the get-go. Luigi: Unlocked from the get-go.

Unlocked from the get-go. Bowser: Unlocked from the get-go.

Unlocked from the get-go. Princess Peach: Unlocked from the get-go.

Unlocked from the get-go. Rosalina: Unlocked from the get-go.

Unlocked from the get-go. Toad: Unlocked from the get-go.

Unlocked from the get-go. Yoshi: Unlocked from the get-go.

Unlocked from the get-go. Donkey Kong: Unlocked from the get-go.

Unlocked from the get-go. Wario: Unlocked from the get-go.

Unlocked from the get-go. Waluigi: Unlocked from the get-go.

It’s important to point out that from all characters, both Toad and Yoshi possess variations, meaning that you can actually put many of them in a single team.

Will the Game Receive New Characters?

Currently, as the game just debuted, there is no news regarding the release of new characters, but with that said, both Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as Nintendo’s MO regarding both paid and free DLCs showcase that its very likely that the game will be receiving more characters down the line. And who knows, maybe we will be able to take on the pitch not only as Daizy, whose absence is considered unacceptable for part of the fan base but also as both Link and Zelda, among other Nintendo characters.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.