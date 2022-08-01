Xenoblade Chronicles 3 continues the tradition left behind by its predecessor in giving players the option to recruit additional allies to help them in battle. Noah’s quest brings him and his group in contact with numerous heroes as they trek across Aionos. However, these heroes are not easily swayed, and you must complete corresponding “Hero Quests” to recruit them to your team. Some heroes are automatically unlocked as the story progresses, but many require additional work and effort, but it’s worth it, especially for completionists. Read on for our guide on How to Unlock All Heroes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3!

How to Unlock All Heroes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

We’ve taken it upon ourselves to create a chart with focus given to the quests and locations required to unlock each character. The resources below will indicate the earliest points by which you can unlock the respective characters, so pay attention to where you are in the game’s story. Read below:

Hero How to Unlock Ethel Story unlock from “No Want of Courage” quest in Chapter 3. Valdi Story unlock from “The Kind Right Hand” quest in Chapter 3. Zeon Go to Colony 9 after completing “Where the Heart Is” quest in Chapter 3. Teach Go to Colony Gamma and complete “Going Beyond Power” quest in Chapter 3. Riku Story unlock from “A Nopon’s Counsel” quest in Chapter 3. Manana Story unlock from “A Nopon’s Counsel” quest in Chapter 3. Gray Go to Aetia and climb the vines to the east after learning Wall Climb, complete “A Gray Matter” quest in Chapter 3. Alexandria Go to Colony Iota and complete “Her Reasons” quest in Chapter 3. Isurd Go to Colony Lambda and complete “Unwavering Resolve” quest in Chapter 4 Juniper Story unlock from “Natural Selection” quest in Chapter 4. Ashera Go to Keves Castle Region and complete “The Wrath of Ashera” quest in Chapter 4. Monica Go to the City at Swordmarch and complete “Vandham’s Heir” quest in Chapter 5. Fiona Go to Erythia Sea and go to the western area after completing the “Transparent Dreams” quest in Chapter 5. Triton Go to Erythia Sea and go to the eastern area after completing the “Doing It My Way” quest in Chapter 5. Ghondor Story unlock at beginning of Chapter 6. Miyabi Story unlock after completing the “Side Story: Mio” quest in Chapter 6. Cammuravi Go to Colony Omega after completing the “Side Story: Mio” quest, and complete the “A Twist of Fate” quest in Chapter 6. Segiri Complete the “Severed Connection” quest, then go to Upper Aetia and complete the “Inhumanity” quest in Chapter 6. Nia After completing the game, go to Cloudkeep in post-game to unlock. Melia After completing the game, go to Keves Castle 1F in post-game to unlock.

This concludes our guide on How to Unlock All Heroes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3!

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022.