Xenoblade Chronicles 3 continues the tradition left behind by its predecessor in giving players the option to recruit additional allies to help them in battle. Noah’s quest brings him and his group in contact with numerous heroes as they trek across Aionos. However, these heroes are not easily swayed, and you must complete corresponding “Hero Quests” to recruit them to your team. Some heroes are automatically unlocked as the story progresses, but many require additional work and effort, but it’s worth it, especially for completionists. Read on for our guide on How to Unlock All Heroes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3!
How to Unlock All Heroes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3
We’ve taken it upon ourselves to create a chart with focus given to the quests and locations required to unlock each character. The resources below will indicate the earliest points by which you can unlock the respective characters, so pay attention to where you are in the game’s story. Read below:
|Hero
|How to Unlock
|Ethel
|Story unlock from “No Want of Courage” quest in Chapter 3.
|Valdi
|Story unlock from “The Kind Right Hand” quest in Chapter 3.
|Zeon
|Go to Colony 9 after completing “Where the Heart Is” quest in Chapter 3.
|Teach
|Go to Colony Gamma and complete “Going Beyond Power” quest in Chapter 3.
|Riku
|Story unlock from “A Nopon’s Counsel” quest in Chapter 3.
|Manana
|Story unlock from “A Nopon’s Counsel” quest in Chapter 3.
|Gray
|Go to Aetia and climb the vines to the east after learning Wall Climb, complete “A Gray Matter” quest in Chapter 3.
|Alexandria
|Go to Colony Iota and complete “Her Reasons” quest in Chapter 3.
|Isurd
|Go to Colony Lambda and complete “Unwavering Resolve” quest in Chapter 4
|Juniper
|Story unlock from “Natural Selection” quest in Chapter 4.
|Ashera
|Go to Keves Castle Region and complete “The Wrath of Ashera” quest in Chapter 4.
|Monica
|Go to the City at Swordmarch and complete “Vandham’s Heir” quest in Chapter 5.
|Fiona
|Go to Erythia Sea and go to the western area after completing the “Transparent Dreams” quest in Chapter 5.
|Triton
|Go to Erythia Sea and go to the eastern area after completing the “Doing It My Way” quest in Chapter 5.
|Ghondor
|Story unlock at beginning of Chapter 6.
|Miyabi
|Story unlock after completing the “Side Story: Mio” quest in Chapter 6.
|Cammuravi
|Go to Colony Omega after completing the “Side Story: Mio” quest, and complete the “A Twist of Fate” quest in Chapter 6.
|Segiri
|Complete the “Severed Connection” quest, then go to Upper Aetia and complete the “Inhumanity” quest in Chapter 6.
|Nia
|After completing the game, go to Cloudkeep in post-game to unlock.
|Melia
|After completing the game, go to Keves Castle 1F in post-game to unlock.
This concludes our guide on How to Unlock All Heroes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3! Beyond what’s shown above, you’ll likely want to keep an eye on additional information for specific characters so be sure to check out our other guides for the game!
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022.