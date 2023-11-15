How to Unlock All New Weapons in Remnant 2: The Awakened King

Image: Gunfire Games

If you want to discover everything DLC offers in Remnant 2, you’ll want to know where to find all the new weapons. We’ve got you covered, as this guide will explain how to find all the new powerful weapons in The Awakened King.

Unlocking All Weapons in Remnant 2 The Awakened King

At the time of writing, there are six known weapons players can find in Remnant 2: The Awakened King. Considering the game is procedurally generated, and it takes multiple playthroughs to see everything the DLC has to offer, there is a possibility there are more weapons out there to find. That said, here is how you can find all the weapons discovered so far in The Awakened King.

Weapon Type How to Get Abyssal Hook Melee Weapon Located in the sewers area before reaching the Manticore Lair in the Forlorn Coast. Monarch Long Gun Give McCabe the Agony Spike to craft this gun. The Agony Spike is obtained by defeating the One True King. Ritualist Scythe Melee Weapon Clear out both Befouled Altars in the Forgotten Commune to get two pieces of the Scythe. Examine the Scythe Hilt to attach the other piece. Steel Scythe Melee Weapon Obtained by unlocking the Ritualist Archetype. Unlock the Ritualist by getting the Ragged Poppet in Forlorn Coast. Sparkfire Shotgun Long Gun Found at the Derelict Lighthouse. Wrathbringer Melee Weapon Crafted by McCabe in Ward 13. Requires 1x Tormentor’s Pommel, x7 Lumenite Crystal, and 1000x Scrap.

Remember that you most likely won’t be able to find all these weapons in one run, and it may take multiple hours to find them all.

Related: How to Access the Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC

Best Weapons in Remnant 2 The Awakened King

In my experience, the best weapon I have tried so far in The Awakened King is the Sparkfire Shotgun, which fires incendiary shells that apply a burning effect. The Burning effect is extremely powerful against most of the enemies in the entire game and can quickly drain bosses’ health. Players can push the Sparkfire Shotgun’s potential even further by upgrading it at Ward 13.

If the Sparkfire Shotgun doesn’t fit your playstyle, you may enjoy using the Monarch instead. The Monarch is a Long Gun in The Awakened King with a built-in effect called the Chain of Command (Harpoon Mode). When used, it shoots off a harpoon designed to trap enemies. When used correctly, this weapon can cause significant damage at both medium and long ranges!

As you make your way through The Awakened King and collect all the weapons it includes, you’ll find one that works best for your playstyle and character build. Feel free to try them out on the dummies in Ward 13 to check out the weapon’s damage output, special abilities, and reload times without the hassle of dealing with enemies.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023