How-to-Unlock-and-Change-Classes-in-Xenoblade-Chronicles-3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gives players the ability to equip the game’s main party with a wide array of classes, each featuring an exclusive moveset, strengths, and Arts. But how can you change classes in the game, and most importantly, how can you unlock new ones? Now, to answer that and more, here’s how to both get and equip new classes on Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to Unlock New Classes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You can unlock the class system on Xenoblade Chronicles 3 by taking part in the game’s main storyline. Once you do that, you will be able to unlock new classes by completing quests featuring a Hero, who will momentarily join your party and may be called to action later on. Once you complete the determined quest, you will be able to equip one of your characters with the said hero’s class.

It’s important to point out that the other members of the party will also be able to learn the new class, but they will have to fill its meter completely in order to unlock it.

How to Change Classes

Once the class system is unlocked, you will be able to change classes by going to the main menu and then heading to Characters. Once there, select your desired character and click on Classes. Once on the screen, you will be able to see the total number of classes available in the game, the ones which are currently available for the said character, as well as how close your characters are to unlocking the already discovered classes. With that said, to change your class, you just need to select your desired one among the ones available on the list.

To recap, here’s how to change classes on Xenoblade Chronicles 3:

Go to the main menu.

Go to Characters.

Select your desired character.

Click on Class.

Select your desired class among the available ones.

You can currently play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.