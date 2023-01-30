How to Unlock and Complete the Byleth Paralogue in Fire emblem Engage

In Fire Emblem Engage, players can deepen their bonds with the many Emblem heroes by either taking them to battle or expending Bond Fragments. But did you know that you can increase their Bond level cap from 10 all the way to 20 and thus unlock a new series of skills by completing each hero’s exclusive Paralogue? Now, in order to help you unlock the full potential of one of the game’s best, here’s how to unlock as well as a few tips sure to help you complete the Byleth Paralogue in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to Unlock the Byleth Paralogue in Fire Emblem Engage

Byleth’s paralogue “Sacred Tomb” will be automatically unlocked after reaching the game’s 15th Chapter. The Paralogue will mimic the Tomb portion of Fire Emblem Three Houses where, in this case, you will have to protect as many crystals as possible while you make your way to Byleth. The hero will also be wearing his (in this case) characteristic Sword of the Creator and have 3 health bars.

In order to maximize your chances, we only recommend that you take on the Paralogue after completing the game’s 23rd chapter, as doing so will allow you to face it at full strength.

How to Complete The Sacred Tomb in Fire Emblem Engage

In order to complete the Byleth Paralogue in Fire Emblem Engage, we recommend that you, first of all, make use of at least 4 Archers/Mounted units, as they will be able to snipe foes while quickly advancing through the field. Using armored units is not recommended in most scenarios, as although they will be able to withstand multiple attacks, the wide array of tome-wielding enemies at the end will turn them useless in one of the toughest portions of the map.

It’s also important to point out that, although Byleth will be your main obstacle and the strongest overall unit on the map, especially on Maddening, the most dangerous thing on it will be the way many of its top units will be able to make use of Warp as well as that of warp chains in order to reach your party. To, counter that, we recommend that you focus on going up slowly through the area while protecting the Crystals and defeating the enemies. Using Lyn in order to defeat the enemies capable of using warp can also help a lot, but make sure you save most of your Emblem transformations for Byleth.

You can play Fire Emblem Engage right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023