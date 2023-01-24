Among the many currencies in Fire Emblem Engage, the Bond Fragments are one of the most vital, as players can use them in order to craft and meld bond rings, increase the bond levels of any unit of their choosing, and much more. But how can you get Bond Fragments in the game? And is there a way to actively farm them? Now, in order to answer that, as well as to help you bring out the full potential of your army, here’s how to get and farm Bond Fragments fast in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to Get and Farm Bond Fragments Fast in Fire Emblem Engage

Overall, you can get Bond Fragments in Fire Emblem Engage by completing in-game achievements, exploring battlefields/talking to your units there, training in the Somniel, donating to countries, catching different types of fish at the pond, completing the game’s Wyvern Riding minigame, and interacting with the hub’s guardian spirit, Sommie.

With that said, among all the ways in which you can get fragments, you can farm the largest quantity in the shortest time by completing achievements and taking part in the aforementioned activities at the Somniel, as each activity completed will reward you with around 100 to 300 Fragments a day each, while achievements will reward you with amounts varying from tens all the way to thousands.

To recap, here are all the ways in which you can get Bond Fragments in Fire Emblem Engage, as well as the average amount of it you can get from each:

Talking to units pos-battle : 50 to 100 Fragments per unit depending on their performance.

: 50 to 100 Fragments per unit depending on their performance. Achievements: These can vary depending on the achievement.

These can vary depending on the achievement. Donating to countries: 500 to 3.000 depending on the level.

500 to 3.000 depending on the level. Interacting with Sommie at the hub: 200 per day.

200 per day. Completing training exercises: A maximum of 200 per day.

A maximum of 200 per day. Fishing: A maximum of 300 per day.

A maximum of 300 per day. Completing the Wyvern Riding Minigame: A maximum of 200 per day.

You can play Fire Emblem Engage right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023