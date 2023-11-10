How to Unlock Bantam in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Sledgehammer Games

Prepare yourself to deal the last hit the enemies will ever receive. Here is how to unlock Bantam, one of the new 25 Operators, in Modern Warfare 3.

How to Unlock Bantam in MW3

Bantam, also known as Clyde Hogan, not only is a couple of letters from being the Dark Knight but is also one of the Operators introduced at the Modern Warfare 3 launch. If you wish to unlock him, you will have to perform a Finishing Move during a single Multiplayer match. If you are not caught up in the series, Finishing Moves were introduced to Call of Duty back on the Modern Warfare remake in 2019. To perform one, do the following:

Locate an enemy and get behind him.

When prompted, click the Finishing Move button: PlayStation and Xbox consoles: Press the right analog stick. PC: Press V.



Getting behind an enemy can get tricky, especially during Multiplayer mode. You can attempt to flank enemies and attack them from behind, but oftentimes you will get shot to oblivion due to your open position. Locating campers and snipers can also be a good way to perform Finishing Moves. After all, you can perform them on enemies that are standing, crouching, and even prone. However, one way to attempt to do this is to throw a Flash Grenade or even a Smoke Grenade to disorient them or blind them, respectively. Then, move forward and locate yourself behind the enemy and, well, finish them!

Bantam is one of the 12 new Operators for the military contractor organization called KorTac. This organization, alongside rivals SpecGru, was introduced in Modern Warfare 2 after the death of Hassan Zyani. Just as with Bantam, which arguably is a very simple unlock, you can get other Operators by playing the Campaign, killing zombies, and engaging in Multiplayer matches.

