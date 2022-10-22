How to Unlock Colorways and Customize Your Suit in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights gives players the ability to fully customize their suits, from their cowl/helmets to their colorways, many of which are inspired by both the Dark Knight’s biggest stories, enemies, and allies. But how can you unlock new ones, and more importantly, how can you customize your suit’s colorway? Now, in order to help you explore the city of Gotham in style, here’s how to unlock more colorways and customize your suits in Gotham Knights.

How to Unlock Colorways Your Suit in Gotham Knights

Just like with new suits, you can unlock new colorways for both your suits and the Batcycle by completing quests, stopping premeditated crimes, completing a wide array of challenges, and completing each character’s storylines in the game. An example can be seen in the image below, where we can see that continuing Barbara’s (Batgirl’s) story will reward us with a new colorway.

How to Customize Your Suit

You can customize your suits on Gotham Knights by either interacting with the crafting table while in the Belfry or by opening the in-game menu and then heading to gear. Once there, you will be able to freely customize your suit by going to styles. There, you will also be able to equip Transmogs (presets) of both currently unlocked and exclusive suits, such as the game’s Jim Lee Knightwatch series.

To recap, here’s how to customize your Knights while on the field:

Open the in-game menu by accessing the map.

Head to Gear.

Go to Styles.

Customize your suit by selecting your desired style among the available options.

It’s important to point out that, differently from your current equipped suit, which allows you to customize its cowl, colorway, symbol, gloves, and boots, Transmogs cannot be customized in any way. They also do not affect your overall stats and are merely cosmetic.

You can play Gotham Knights right now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.