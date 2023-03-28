How to Unlock Danny Trejo, Michael Madsen, and Every Celebrity in Crime Boss Rockay City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the most notable features of Crime Boss: Rockay City is that it has several celebrity voice actors, all of which you can unlock in the game. Though you will play as random gang members or Travis Baker in the campaign, you can unlock the celebrities in the Crime Time quick play game mode and use them to complete the harder contracts that Crime Boss: Rockay City has to offer.

How to Unlock All Characters in Crime Boss: Rockay City

In Crime Boss: Rockay City, you can play as Michael Madsen’s character, Michael Rooker’s character, and more. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to play as Casey who is Kim Basinger’s character, Nasara who is Damion Poitier’s character, or Gloves who is Danny Glover’s character.

To play each celebrities’ character in Crime Boss: Rockay City, you need to unlock them by playing the Urban Legend missions. There are six Urban Legend missions in total and as you complete them, you’ll unlock the characters you played as or against in the Crime Time quick play game mode.

How to Unlock Touchdown in Crime Boss: Rockay City

To get Touchdown, which is Michael Rooker’s character, all you have to do is complete the first Urban Legends mission.

How to Unlock Travis Baker in Crime Boss: Rockay City

You’ll unlock Travis Baker, which is Michael Madsen’s character, after completing all six Urban Legend stories.

How to Unlock Dollar Dragon in Crime Boss: Rockay City

Dollar Dragon, which is Danny Trejo’s character, is unlocked after completing the fifth Urban Legend story.

How to Unlock Hielo in Crime Boss: Rockay City

Hielo, which is Vanilla Ice’s character, is unlocked after completing the second Urban Legend story.

How to Play as Chuck Norris in Crime Boss: Rockay City

Unfortunately, Chuck Norris who plays Chuck Norris in Crime Boss: Rockay City isn’t a playable character, so there is no way to unlock him.