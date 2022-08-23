Saints Row has a vast map to explore and with all of the various locations you can choose to visit you will likely be spending a lot of your time driving at full throttle towards them. Whether you are getting through the main story or spending your time enjoying the game with others. You will no doubt be wanting to gain a way of traveling to places quicker. Thankfully there is fast travel within the game but the process of unlocking fast travel for locations is different from many other games. This guide article will take you through the process of how to unlock fast travel in Saints Row.

Unlocking Fast Travel in Saints Row

You can unlock fast travel for specific locations by taking photos of certain landmarks/areas in the game. On the map, if you observe yellow icons with the term ‘Fast Travel Photo’ when you are hovering over them, those are the icons that you want to travel to in order to begin the process of unlocking fast travel for that specific location. It should be noted that before they appear you will have to be quite close to the proximity of the location with the Fast Travel Photo so you will need to explore the map a good chunk to find a lot of these Fast Travel spots to go to.

When you have traveled to the Fast Travel Photo area, simply open up your phone and get the camera app open. From that point you will need to take a picture of the indicated fast travel location. You will need to frame the landmark in your camera and a green border will appear to assist you with this. When you have taken a successful picture of the location, you will now be able to fast travel to that location in the future. You can continue to perform this process for all the other fast travel locations and you will be fast traveling all over the diverse map very soon!

Saints Row is available for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store on PC.