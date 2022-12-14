Are you wondering how to unlock Gaz in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 after seeing him mentioned in the patch notes for the Season 1 Reloaded update, which brings us a new weapon and two new characters? Gaz has made several appearances in the Call of Duty franchise and played an important role in part of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. As part of the season 1 update, you can unlock Gaz as a playable character and three different skins for him.

There are two different ways you can unlock Gaz in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2: by completing a raid or by purchasing the Store Bundle. You will want to continue reading to see why you want to do both options, as you will be rewarded with a bonus for doing so. Here is how to unlock Gaz in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

How to Unlock Gaz in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

You can unlock Gaz as a playable character in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 by completing the Atomgrad Special Ops raid, unlocking him and his Convoy skin. You can also unlock him by purchasing the Store Bundle, which includes his Aquatic skin. As mentioned above, you may want to take both methods because you can unlock a unique skin called the Grass Ops if you complete the raid AND purchase the Store Bundle.

Who is Gaz, Exactly?

Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick enlisted in the British Army in 2014, where he hunted terror cells worldwide. Gaz would join Price’s Task Force 141 after his heroic actions during the attack on Piccadilly Circus caught the SAS Bravo Team captain. We last saw Gaz in the Modern Warfare II Campaign when he saved CIA officer Kate Laswell from Qatala. With the release of the Season 1 Reloaded update, we will see him join other Red Team 141 members, Farah, Ghost, Price, and Soap, to help SpecGru keep peace worldwide.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

