Genshin Impact‘s turn-based card game, Genius Invokation TCG, is set to bring to the game a new and fresh experience, as players will be able to freely assemble their decks and duel against both main characters, NPCs, and other Travelers online. But how can you unlock the mode? Now, in order to answer that and more here’s how to unlock Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact

In order to be able to unlock the Genius Invokation TCG game mode in Genshin Impact, you must have reached Adventure Level 32 and completed the Archon Quest ”Song of Dragon and Freedom”, which is the third and final act of the game’s Mondstadt Chapter & Prologue. You will be able to unlock the mode on the Cat’s Tail Tavern in Mondstadt.

After completing the Beginner Tutorial’s quest for the card game on the Tavern, you will then receive your own Casket of Tomes, which will both store your deck as well as mark all the characters and NPCs which can be challenged in the map. After defeating the opponents, you will receive both XP and in some cases new cards. The number of available challenges will grow together with your Player level. You can check out how to play the card game, what each card type does, as well as how to get new cards in our Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG Guide.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the Genius Invokation TCG game mode in Genshin Impact:

Complete the first three acts part of the game’s Mondstadt Chapter.

Reach Adventurer Level 32.

Head to the Cat’s Tail Tavern and talk to Prince to take take part in the Beginner Tutorial’s quest and receive your Casket of Tomes.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022