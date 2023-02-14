Wanted: Dead players will be busy slashing their way through the onslaught of enemies with the best skills in the game, however, those enemies could be even harder in the Japanese Hard difficulty. You may be wondering what you need to actually do to unlock this difficulty and if there are any cheat codes associated to acquire it. This article will take you through how to unlock Japanese Hard difficulty in Wanted: Dead.

Unlocking Japanese Hard Difficulty in Wanted: Dead

The only way to unlock this particular difficulty is by completing the game on any difficulty first. If you were wanting to play the game on the toughest difficulty from the get-go, this, unfortunately, won’t be possible for you to do. Since the difficulty is greyed out when you start up the game — you cannot see what it will actually offer for your gameplay experience.

The difficulty will make it so that enemies have much more health than usual including the fact that the damage they cause will be higher which was to be expected. An interesting part of the mode is that whenever you attack enemies you won’t actually recover any health unlike you would in other modes. Usually, when you take damage you can go back in and attack to recover some of it but this mode will make the game even more brutal because that safety net isn’t there.

Can I Play Japanese Hard Difficulty on New Game+?

You will only be able to play New Game+ on the difficulty that you have completed the game previously with in the chosen save file. This means that if you are wanting to play Japanese Hard difficulty you will have to create an entirely new game and then begin your playthrough again. Thankfully, there are plenty of save files that you can have in the experience meaning that you won’t overwrite any files for a long time.

In the meantime, you can select a difficulty that will suit you best for the first playthrough of the experience.

Wanted: Dead is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.