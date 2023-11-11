Image: Sledgehammer Games

While playing the many different modes in Modern Warfare 3, choosing the Operator that better fits your playstyle and personality is ideal. Today we have one more option to choose from: here is how to unlock Scorch in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3: How to Unlock Scorch

Scorch, also known as Ziryan Serhati-Hadid, is one of the many new Operators introduced at the launch of Modern Warfare 3. To unlock him, you will have to complete 3 Contracts in a single Zombies match. While this sounds good and all, the truth is that the Zombies mode in Modern Warfare 3 has been completely overhauled, and it resembles more of a DMZ experience than the classic Kino der Toten survival mode. It takes place in the exclusion zone of Urzikstan and the map will be divided into different levels of danger.

While you look at your map you will see all the Contracts available for you to pick up and complete. These will grant you Essence, which is the currency in MWZ (Modern Warfare Zombies). These contracts vary in content, which will have you defeat a certain number of enemies, or even engage with mercenaries. Try to perform the Contracts in the safest area possible so you don’t have any issues while attempting to unlock Scorch. And don’t get eaten by brain-eating zombies and all kinds of savage and monstrous creatures taken out from the mind of H.P. Lovecraft. Use your Essence to purchase Killstreaks or even use the iconic Pack-a-Punch Machines to make things easier.

Scorch is one of the 12 initial additions to the SpecGru military contractor organization. It was created during Modern Warfare 2 and now encompasses SpecGru subfactions which are Task Force 141, U.S. Army Rangers, and the Navy Seals. While you will have to kill some Zombies to unlock Scorch, the rest of the 25 new Operators can be unlocked by playing the Campaign and completing specific objectives during Multiplayer matches.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023