Diablo 4 players will be always on the lookout for new season information and many also want to know how to unlock the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass itself has numerous tiers to level up through for a variety of cosmetics and other rewards — perfect for looking stylish while slaying demons. This article will take you through how to unlock the Diablo 4 Battle Pass.

Where is the Diablo 4 Battle Pass?

The Diablo 4 Battle Pass is still currently to be released and it will launch at the start of Season One in July. The exact date is unknown but we have found out that it will be around the middle to end of July when the season actually starts. This was confirmed through an official developer update about the game so when the Season actually starts, the Battle Pass will be available.

It should be noted that at the moment we don’t know specifically if you will have to complete the campaign to get access to the battle pass similar to other Season one content. One thing is for certain though, there is a free track and a premium track tied to the Battle Pass. The premium track of the Battle Pass will cost you 1000 platinum which is just under $10.

Note: The actual location of the Battle Pass will be in the map menu section but on the tab to the right of the “Clan” section: the tab will state “Season 1”.

What is Included With the Diablo 4 Accelerated Battle Pass?

Along with the free and premium track, there is also the “Accelerated” Battle Pass which will give you 20 tier skips and a cosmetic. The price of this is 2800 platinum which is around $25 in total for purchase. We would recommend sticking with just the premium track if you’re not looking to get a head start in your battle pass journey.

Now that you know everything about how to unlock the Battle Pass in Diablo 4, you can get your hands on it very soon.

