Risk of Rain has returned, and with it, a lot of new modes and content. To that end, here is how to unlock the Providence Trials in Risk of Rain Returns.

Risk of Rain Returns: How to Unlock the Providence Trials

Unlocking the Providence Trials in Risk of Rain Returns is an easy feat as long as you master one of the first two survivors: Commando or Huntress. You see, to unlock the Providence Trials, you will have to first unlock one new survivor. While you can unlock any survivor you want, you would want to unlock the Bandit. You will only have to clear the third stage during a run. Moreover, it doesn’t matter which difficulty you clear it, just as long as you survive long enough to teleport out of it.

Each of these Providence Trials will feature one specific survivor who will happen to have a certain ability buff, or a specific goal other than surviving. For example, you could take part in a race, or you will have to break a specific number of targets, and, of course, endure a very difficult enemy round. These will all vary and will have several levels of completion.

Once you have unlocked the Providence Trials, you will notice you can only play the first one: A Colossal Feat. Don’t panic, though, as soon as you clear it, you will unlock an increasing number of trials as long as you clear the one that is right next to it. Don’t worry, you won’t have to reach a high score or even the highest tier of all. As long as you complete it, you will unlock the next set of trials. There is a major limitation though. Although you will be able to play a bunch of Providence Trials in Risk of Rain 2 as soon as you unlock them, most of them will be locked. This is because you will be required to unlock the featured survivor.

Go ahead and enjoy each of these Providence Trials in Risk of Rain Returns! They are one of the best additions to the Risk of Rain remake and you will find yourself either having a lot of fun or punching the wall in frustration. Please, don’t do the latter.