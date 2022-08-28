Under the Umbrella’s Shade is a new domain in Genshin Impact 3.0. However, you will need to unlock it before you can access the content. With such a huge update like Genshin Impact 3.0, it is only natural to expect so many new domains through 3.0 Sumera. There are new ones that are only used for farming new upgrade materials, but Under the Umbrella Shade is a special one-time domain that contains the Universal Fungus challenge. In this guide, we will show you how to unlock Under the Umbrella’s Shade domain in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Unlocking Under the Umbrella’s Shade

You will need to hit and activate five pillars to unlock Under the Umbrella’s Shade domain in Genshin Impact 3.0. You cannot hit them with any character or power. Instead, the new update is all about Dendra, the newest element in the game. To activate the five pillars, you will need to hit them with a character that has Dendra attack power.

Dendra traveler should be your first choice before going in, which is what you get by default anyway. If you forgot to switch to this character, you can use Tigharniu or Ganyu if you already were lucky enough to get one of these characters through wishes.

There is a Dendrograna plant where you can summon Dendra orbs that you can attack with any element. One is near the domain’s enterance. After that, all you need to do is hit five pillars in a certain order and you will have unlocked Under the Umbrella’s Shade domain in Genshin Impact 3.0

What Do I Get for Completing Under the Umbrella’s Shade?

When you have finished this domain, you will get the following items:

40 primogems

5x Dendro sigils

A talent upgrade materials

Other common loot

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.