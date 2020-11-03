How to Use the DualSense PS5 Controller on PS4

The DualSense controller is available now, but can you use the new PS5 controller on PS4? The DualSense boasts a slew of new features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but it still functions like a normal controller on other platforms like PC. You can purchase the device on its own without the PS5 system, so is it worth a buy if you’re still playing on PS4? Here’s everything you need to know about DualSense PS4 compatibility.

Can You Use the DualSense Controller on PS4?

The DualSense cannot be used with the PS4. If you connect the controller to the system with a USB-C cable, it will charge but the PS4 will not recognize any button presses. If you connect it to the console via Bluetooth, the system recognizes the controller and lists it as “Wireless Controller” in the Bluetooth devices, but you still cannot use it to play any games. Strangely enough, though, the DualSense works natively with the PS3 if you still have one laying around. If you’re desperate to play PS4 games with your new controller, however, there is one strategy you can try.

Using Remote Play

It’s a roundabout method of playing PS4 games, but it’s the only way to use your new DualSense PS5 controller with your PlayStation 4. The DualSense can connect to a PC either wired or through Bluetooth, and you can use PS4 remote play on your PC. You can use any controller you want with PS4 remote play, so you can technically use the DualSense to control your PS4 this way.

Just download the PS4 Remote Play app to your PC, link your console to the app, and then start streaming. If the controller is properly connected to your computer either wired or wirelessly, you will be able to remotely operate your PS4 with your new controller. The experience isn’t ideal, especially if you don’t have a strong internet connection, but it’s the only way to play PS4 games with a DualSense controller.

This method also works on iOS and Android devices with the PS4 Remote Play app, but your experience may vary on a mobile device. You may also have difficulty getting the controller to connect to your mobile device, as the DualSense is not officially supported on iOS and Android.