Update 1.04 has arrived for Hunter’s Arena: Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 01.040.000. Maintenance for this update will take place from 2:00-4:00 AM PT/5:00-7:00 AM ET. The game won’t be playable during the maintenance period, but the servers will come back online shortly afterward. This update fixes several crashing issues, addresses framerate issues, and brings several balance adjustments for a wide array of fighters.

Don’t forget that Hunter’s Arena: Legends is currently free with PlayStation Plus, so make sure you grab it. Here’s everything new with Hunter’s Arena: Legends update 1.04.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Update 1.04 Patch Notes

These patch notes come from the game’s official Steam page.

1. Stabilization

Fatal error and Crashing issues have been fixed.

Server stabilization for smoother gameplay.

2. Optimization

Frame drop issues have been optimized on both PC and PlayStation. Overall frame rates increased.

Ray-Tracing feature temporarily down for better optimization. It will be back up in a timely manner.

3. Balance Adjustments

We listened to your feedback and suggestions and made balance adjustments on the Hunters.

We made sure each Hunter didn’t lose its unique trait and narrowed the balance gap.

Overall balance has been adjusted and will allow for more dynamic combat.

Your suggestions are an enormous help to our team so please provide them through our Discord channel.

Momo Basic attack damage, HP stats have decreased. Basic attack’s projectile speed has decreased. Delay after last Basic attack has increased. Delay after using “Crushing Ice” has increased. Guarding against Momo’s attacks consumes less stamina.

Dalgi Wicked Release” projectile speed has decreased. After “Villaness’ Return”, Dalgi revives with less HP.

Wu Kong Increased delay for using Quickstep Delay after using “Heavenly Figure” has increased.

Tau “Earthquake” activates faster. Delay after “Earthquake” has decreased to allow faster action after the skill.

Jun Invincibility duration has increased after Quickstep Super Armor activates now after landing “Death Embrace”

Mir Delay after “Exploding Rage” (Passive) has decreased to allow faster action after the passive skill. “Crushing Blow” hit range has increased.

Mumyung “Shadow Clone” activates faster. Not being able to activate “Mark of Shadow” additional press has been fixed.

Mimi “Inferno” skill range has increased. Delay after “Incinerate” (Passive) has decreased. Activates Super Armor when using “Meteor Dash”

Dara “Elemental Wave” projectile speed has increased.

Gyeonjo Delay after “Thunder Grasp” has decreased to allow faster action after the skill Delay after retrieving shield from using “Shredder” has decreased. Other skills can be used while using “Force Barrier”

Samjang Skill damage has increased.

“Valiant Charge” skill damage has increased.



4. System

PlayStation Gameplay – Adjust Camera Sensitivity – Camera sensitivity has been optimized and allows for increased sensitivity. (Higher for faster camera movement and lower for slower camera movement) L2, R2 button’s sensitivity has increased. PS5 Activities feature is added



5. Bug Fix

Changes made on Settings not being put in effect has been fixed.

Characters with “Frozen” debuff being able to move has been fixed.

Legendary tier item’s attack damage and stats have been fixed..

UI not showing up properly has been fixed.

Other minor bugs have been fixed for optimal gameplay.

- This article was updated on August 6th, 2021